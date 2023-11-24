Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arkansas
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 13 college football slate has plenty of quality competition in store, including those involving Arkansas programs. Among those contests is the Missouri Tigers squaring off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week
No. 10 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-8.5)
Arkansas State Red Wolves at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Marshall (-2.5)
