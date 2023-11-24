Which team is going to come out on top on Friday, November 24, when the Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Tigers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (-8.5) Toss Up (55.5) Missouri 36, Arkansas 18

Week 13 SEC Predictions

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Out of the Razorbacks' 10 games with a set total, six have hit the over (60%).

Arkansas games this year have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 4.0 less than the point total in this matchup.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

The Tigers have covered the spread seven times in 10 games.

In games it has played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Missouri has an ATS record of 1-2.

The Tigers have played 10 games this year and six of them have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 0.9 more than the average point total for Missouri games this season.

Razorbacks vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 32.8 23.1 32.9 22.1 32.3 24 Arkansas 27.7 26.1 28.7 22 27.8 30.3

