The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) face the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN2

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
  • Arkansas has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 48th.
  • The 82.2 points per game the Razorbacks record are 13.8 more points than the Tar Heels allow (68.4).
  • Arkansas is 4-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.4 more points than it averaged in away games (68.9).
  • The Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.4 when playing on the road.
  • Arkansas sunk 5.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

