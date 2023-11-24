How to Watch Arkansas vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) face the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arkansas vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
- Arkansas has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 48th.
- The 82.2 points per game the Razorbacks record are 13.8 more points than the Tar Heels allow (68.4).
- Arkansas is 4-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.4 more points than it averaged in away games (68.9).
- The Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.4 when playing on the road.
- Arkansas sunk 5.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.