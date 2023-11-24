The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) face the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

Arkansas has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 48th.

The 82.2 points per game the Razorbacks record are 13.8 more points than the Tar Heels allow (68.4).

Arkansas is 4-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.4 more points than it averaged in away games (68.9).

The Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.4 when playing on the road.

Arkansas sunk 5.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule