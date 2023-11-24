Friday's contest at Imperial Arena has the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) matching up with the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-72 win, heavily favoring North Carolina.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Imperial Arena

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Arkansas 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-10.0)

North Carolina (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Arkansas is 1-4-0 against the spread this season compared to North Carolina's 2-2-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Razorbacks are 4-1-0 and the Tar Heels are 2-2-0.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks have a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.9 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball and are giving up 73.3 per outing to rank 238th in college basketball.

Arkansas ranks 107th in college basketball at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 30.2 its opponents average.

Arkansas hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (199th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Razorbacks record 99.2 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball), while giving up 88.5 points per 100 possessions (188th in college basketball).

Arkansas has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (143rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.8 (155th in college basketball).

