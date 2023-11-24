How to Watch Arkansas State vs. San Diego on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when visiting the San Diego Toreros (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Acrisure Arena, airing at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Arkansas State vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Arkansas State Stats Insights
- The Red Wolves' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points lower than the Toreros allowed to their opponents (49.3%).
- Arkansas State put together a 4-1 straight up record in games it shot above 49.3% from the field.
- The Red Wolves were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Toreros finished 142nd.
- The Red Wolves' 65.7 points per game last year were 14.8 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros gave up.
- Arkansas State went 3-0 last season when it scored more than 80.5 points.
Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 58.0.
- At home, the Red Wolves gave up 67.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.5).
- At home, Arkansas State made 6.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.5%).
Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 81-75
|Stroh Center
|11/14/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 100-86
|First National Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/24/2023
|San Diego
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|11/28/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
