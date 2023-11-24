The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when visiting the San Diego Toreros (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Acrisure Arena, airing at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arkansas State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points lower than the Toreros allowed to their opponents (49.3%).

Arkansas State put together a 4-1 straight up record in games it shot above 49.3% from the field.

The Red Wolves were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Toreros finished 142nd.

The Red Wolves' 65.7 points per game last year were 14.8 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros gave up.

Arkansas State went 3-0 last season when it scored more than 80.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 58.0.

At home, the Red Wolves gave up 67.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.5).

At home, Arkansas State made 6.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule