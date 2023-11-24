The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when visiting the San Diego Toreros (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Acrisure Arena, airing at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State Stats Insights

  • The Red Wolves' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.1 percentage points lower than the Toreros allowed to their opponents (49.3%).
  • Arkansas State put together a 4-1 straight up record in games it shot above 49.3% from the field.
  • The Red Wolves were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Toreros finished 142nd.
  • The Red Wolves' 65.7 points per game last year were 14.8 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros gave up.
  • Arkansas State went 3-0 last season when it scored more than 80.5 points.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 58.0.
  • At home, the Red Wolves gave up 67.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.5).
  • At home, Arkansas State made 6.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.5%).

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Bowling Green L 81-75 Stroh Center
11/14/2023 Alcorn State W 100-86 First National Bank Arena
11/17/2023 @ Iowa L 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/24/2023 San Diego - Acrisure Arena
11/28/2023 Jackson State - First National Bank Arena
12/1/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center

