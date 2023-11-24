Friday's contest that pits the San Diego Toreros (4-1) against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) at Acrisure Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-77 in favor of San Diego. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM ET on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas State vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arkansas State vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 78, Arkansas State 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. San Diego

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego (-1.2)

San Diego (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 155.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arkansas State Performance Insights

With 65.7 points per game on offense, Arkansas State ranked 321st in college basketball last year. At the other end of the court, it allowed 67.6 points per contest, which ranked 99th in college basketball.

The Red Wolves pulled down 31.8 rebounds per game (178th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.7 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Arkansas State ranked 169th in the nation with 13.1 assists per contest.

With 10.9 turnovers per game, the Red Wolves were 84th in college basketball. They forced 10.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 287th in college basketball.

Last year the Red Wolves drained 6.3 treys per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.2% (116th-ranked) from downtown.

Arkansas State ranked 22nd-worst in college basketball with a 36.7% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, it ceded 6.6 threes per game (100th-ranked in college basketball).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Arkansas State took 67% two-pointers (accounting for 73.1% of the team's baskets) and 33% three-pointers (26.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.