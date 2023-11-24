The San Diego Toreros (2-0) will meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. San Diego Game Information

Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

San Diego Top Players (2022-23)

Marcellus Earlington: 17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Eric Williams Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jase Townsend: 15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Seikou Sisoho Jawara: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Wayne McKinney III: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Arkansas State vs. San Diego Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Arkansas State AVG Arkansas State Rank 53rd 77.1 Points Scored 65.7 321st 356th 80.5 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 31.8 178th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.3 288th 193rd 12.8 Assists 13.1 169th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.9 84th

