Arkansas State vs. San Diego November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (2-0) will meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Arkansas State vs. San Diego Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Diego Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcellus Earlington: 17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eric Williams Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jase Townsend: 15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Seikou Sisoho Jawara: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Wayne McKinney III: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Arkansas State vs. San Diego Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Diego Rank
|San Diego AVG
|Arkansas State AVG
|Arkansas State Rank
|53rd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|356th
|80.5
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
