SEC foes meet when the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) square off on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

On offense, Missouri has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by putting up 448.6 yards per game. The defense ranks 50th (358.1 yards allowed per game). Arkansas is putting up 27.7 points per game on offense this season (66th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26.1 points per contest (67th-ranked) on defense.

Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Arkansas vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Arkansas Missouri 335.7 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.6 (21st) 356 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.1 (48th) 140.1 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.5 (62nd) 195.6 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.1 (18th) 13 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (8th) 17 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (92nd)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 2,105 yards on 188-of-294 passing with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 432 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

AJ Green has totaled 312 yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong paces his squad with 724 receiving yards on 52 receptions with four touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa has put together a 317-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 64 targets.

Luke Hasz has racked up 253 reciving yards (23 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has recorded 3,054 yards (277.6 ypg) on 220-of-328 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 255 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 88 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Cody Schrader has carried the ball 220 times for a team-high 1,272 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 191 yards (17.4 per game).

Nathaniel Peat has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 288 yards (26.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's 1,135 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 112 times and has registered 76 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has caught 44 passes for 624 yards (56.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper has been the target of 43 passes and racked up 34 grabs for 429 yards, an average of 39 yards per contest.

