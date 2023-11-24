SEC action features the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) facing off against the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Tigers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Arkansas matchup.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Arkansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Arkansas has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread three times this year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Missouri has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

