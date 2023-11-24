Arkansas vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
SEC action features the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) facing off against the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Tigers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Arkansas matchup.
Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Arkansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-7.5)
|54.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-7.5)
|54.5
|-320
|+255
Week 13 Odds
Arkansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Arkansas has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Razorbacks have covered the spread three times this year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Missouri has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
