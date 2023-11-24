The No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) are 8.5-point favorites when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) in an SEC matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 55.5 points.

Missouri is putting up 32.8 points per game on offense this season (33rd in the FBS), and is surrendering 23.1 points per game (47th) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive perspective, Arkansas is accumulating 27.7 points per contest (66th-ranked). It ranks 67th in the FBS on defense (26.1 points allowed per game).

Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Missouri vs Arkansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Missouri -8.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Arkansas Recent Performance

Offensively, the Razorbacks are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 415.3 yards per game (-32-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 417.3 (105th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Razorbacks are scoring 31 points per game (79th in college football) and allowing 34.7 per game (-83-worst).

Arkansas is -23-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (192.3), and -36-worst in passing yards conceded (236.7).

The Razorbacks are 30th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (223), and -50-worst in rushing yards conceded (180.7).

In their past three contests, the Razorbacks have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In all of its past three contests, Arkansas has hit the over.

Week 13 SEC Betting Trends

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Razorbacks are 3-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Arkansas games have hit the over in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

Arkansas has won one of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, Arkansas has been at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 2,105 yards (191.4 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 432 yards (39.3 ypg) on 159 carries with two touchdowns.

AJ Green has piled up 312 yards (on 63 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong's 724 receiving yards (65.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions on 69 targets with four touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa has 32 receptions (on 64 targets) for a total of 317 yards (28.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Luke Hasz's 16 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 253 yards (23 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Landon Jackson paces the team with seven sacks, and also has 10 TFL and 40 tackles.

Arkansas' tackle leader, Jaheim Thomas, has 69 tackles, three TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Al Walcott leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 52 tackles and three passes defended.

