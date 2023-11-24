Arkansas vs. North Carolina November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Arkansas vs. North Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Trevon Brazile: 11.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Tramon Mark: 15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 10.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- El Ellis: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Carolina Players to Watch
Arkansas vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|North Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Rank
|67th
|82.2
|Points Scored
|85.0
|41st
|238th
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|143rd
|107th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|38.2
|48th
|128th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|72nd
|199th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.8
|140th
|286th
|11.0
|Assists
|14.0
|144th
|143rd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.4
|92nd
