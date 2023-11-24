The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) are 4.5-point underdogs against the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at Imperial Arena on Friday, November 24, 2023. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total is 152.5 in the matchup.

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -4.5 152.5

Razorbacks Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas has combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points only twice this season.

Arkansas' games this year have had a 155.5-point total on average, three more points than this matchup's over/under.

Arkansas is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas has yet to play a game this season while named as the underdog.

The Razorbacks have played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 3 75% 85 167.2 68.4 141.7 150.5 Arkansas 2 40% 82.2 167.2 73.3 141.7 145.9

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Razorbacks' 82.2 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Arkansas has put together a 1-4 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 2-2-0 2-2 2-2-0 Arkansas 1-4-0 0-0 4-1-0

Arkansas vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Arkansas 12-3 Home Record 13-3 4-7 Away Record 2-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

