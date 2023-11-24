Friday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Wisconsin securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Razorbacks are coming off of an 81-67 victory over Central Arkansas in their last game on Monday.

Arkansas vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Arkansas vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 68, Arkansas 67

Other SEC Predictions

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four).

Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 110) on November 10

81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 132) on November 7

81-67 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 160) on November 20

82-67 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 193) on November 17

77-36 at home over Little Rock (No. 261) on November 14

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 11 PTS, 12 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 40.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

11 PTS, 12 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 40.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Taliah Scott: 24.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

24.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28) Samara Spencer: 11.6 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

11.6 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Maryam Dauda: 9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Makayla Daniels: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.6 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball and are allowing 65 per outing to rank 203rd in college basketball.

