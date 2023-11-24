Arkansas vs. Wisconsin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Friday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Wisconsin securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.
The Razorbacks are coming off of an 81-67 victory over Central Arkansas in their last game on Monday.
Arkansas vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
Arkansas vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wisconsin 68, Arkansas 67
Other SEC Predictions
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Razorbacks have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four).
Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 110) on November 10
- 81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 132) on November 7
- 81-67 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 160) on November 20
- 82-67 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 193) on November 17
- 77-36 at home over Little Rock (No. 261) on November 14
Arkansas Leaders
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 11 PTS, 12 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 40.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Taliah Scott: 24.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)
- Samara Spencer: 11.6 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Maryam Dauda: 9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Makayla Daniels: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.6 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball and are allowing 65 per outing to rank 203rd in college basketball.
