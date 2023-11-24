The St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) host the Nashville Predators (8-10) -- who've won three in a row -- on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO as the Blues and the Predators square off.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Blues vs Predators Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 51 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL play.

The Blues' 52 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blues are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 18 7 11 18 16 15 56.1% Brayden Schenn 18 6 5 11 16 14 50.7% Pavel Buchnevich 16 6 5 11 8 13 11.1% Jordan Kyrou 18 4 7 11 11 12 40% Justin Faulk 18 0 10 10 6 14 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 59 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 19th in the league.

With 56 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals over that stretch.

Predators Key Players