Blues vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) host the Nashville Predators (8-10, winners of three in a row) at Enterprise Center. The game on Friday, November 24 begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.
Blues vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have won 50.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (2-2).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, St. Louis has a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Blues a 52.4% chance to win.
- In nine games this season, St. Louis and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Blues vs Predators Additional Info
Blues vs. Predators Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|52 (28th)
|Goals
|56 (19th)
|51 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|59 (19th)
|4 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (8th)
|10 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (25th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- St. Louis hit the over in four of its last 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Blues' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During the past 10 games, the Blues have scored 2.3 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Blues offense's 52 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- The Blues have allowed the ninth-fewest goals in league play this season, 51 (2.8 per game).
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +1.
