Friday's contest at Magness Arena has the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-2) taking on the Denver Pioneers (1-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 61-60 victory for Central Arkansas, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Sugar Bears' last contest was an 81-67 loss to Arkansas on Monday.

Central Arkansas vs. Denver Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Central Arkansas vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 61, Denver 60

Other ASUN Predictions

Central Arkansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sugar Bears averaged 51.4 points per game last season (356th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per outing (104th in college basketball). They had a -270 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.4 points per game.

In conference action, Central Arkansas put up more points (52.5 per game) than it did overall (51.4) in 2022-23.

The Sugar Bears scored 56.3 points per game at home last season, and 47.2 on the road.

Central Arkansas conceded fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than on the road (65.5) last season.

