The Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) will host the Phoenix Suns (9-6) after dropping six straight home games. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game with a +42 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.7 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 114.9 per outing (19th in the league).

The Grizzlies put up 107.4 points per game (28th in league) while giving up 114.0 per contest (17th in NBA). They have a -92 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

These two teams score 225.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more than this game's total.

These teams give up 228.9 points per game combined, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has put together an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis is 5-9-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +8000 +4000 - Suns +700 +325 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.