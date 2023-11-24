Player prop betting options for Jusuf Nurkic, Desmond Bane and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at FedExForum on Friday (starting at 5:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +122)

Friday's prop bet for Bane is 25.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Friday.

Bane has dished out 4.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Friday's over/under.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -105) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has racked up 20.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (6.5).

Jackson has knocked down 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -133)

The 10.9 points Nurkic has scored per game this season is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (10.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Nurkic's season-long assist average -- 3.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Grayson Allen Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -105) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 11.5-point total set for Grayson Allen on Friday is 0.3 less than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Allen's assists average -- 2.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Friday.

