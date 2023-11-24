Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Lee County, Arkansas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Lee County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marvell High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Marianna, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marvell High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Marianna, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
