According to our computer model, the Iowa Hawkeyes will defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers when the two teams come together at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Friday, November 24, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (+2.5) Over (25.5) Iowa 19, Nebraska 15

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cornhuskers a 59.2% chance to win.

The Cornhuskers are 4-6-1 against the spread this season.

Nebraska has 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Cornhuskers have played 11 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 25.5 points, 16.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Nebraska contests.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawkeyes have a 45.5% chance to win.

The Hawkeyes have a 4-5-1 record against the spread this year.

Iowa has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

In theHawkeyes' 10 games with a set total, two have hit the over (20%).

The average point total for Iowa this year is 10.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cornhuskers vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 18.7 18.7 21.3 17.7 15.6 20.0 Iowa 18.5 12.4 22.6 11.3 11.7 16.7

