Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Phillips County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Phillips County, Arkansas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Phillips County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marvell High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Marianna, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marvell High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Marianna, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.