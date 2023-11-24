Arkansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Pulaski County, Arkansas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Elkins High School at Central Arkansas Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.