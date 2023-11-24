In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Scott Perunovich to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Perunovich stats and insights

Perunovich is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Perunovich has picked up one assist on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 59 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:06 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 2-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:44 Away W 3-0

Blues vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

