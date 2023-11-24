Should you wager on Torey Krug to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Nashville Predators meet up on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

Krug has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Krug has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 2.6% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Krug recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:17 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:42 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 21:24 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:30 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:44 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1

Blues vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

