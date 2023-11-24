How to Watch UAPB vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (4-1) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
UAPB vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
UAPB Stats Insights
- The Golden Lions' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- This season, UAPB has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Lions rank 306th.
- The Golden Lions put up an average of 90 points per game, 31.8 more points than the 58.2 the Cardinals give up.
- When it scores more than 58.2 points, UAPB is 3-3.
UAPB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UAPB put up more points at home (72.1 per game) than away (63.2) last season.
- The Golden Lions gave up 62 points per game at home last season, and 75.3 away.
- Beyond the arc, UAPB drained fewer trifectas on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (32.7%) as well.
UAPB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|W 85-83
|Farris Center
|11/18/2023
|Incarnate Word
|L 100-81
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 86-67
|Williams Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/27/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
