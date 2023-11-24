The Ball State Cardinals (4-1) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

UAPB vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

UAPB Stats Insights

  • The Golden Lions' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • This season, UAPB has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Lions rank 306th.
  • The Golden Lions put up an average of 90 points per game, 31.8 more points than the 58.2 the Cardinals give up.
  • When it scores more than 58.2 points, UAPB is 3-3.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UAPB put up more points at home (72.1 per game) than away (63.2) last season.
  • The Golden Lions gave up 62 points per game at home last season, and 75.3 away.
  • Beyond the arc, UAPB drained fewer trifectas on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (32.7%) as well.

UAPB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Central Arkansas W 85-83 Farris Center
11/18/2023 Incarnate Word L 100-81 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/21/2023 @ Minnesota L 86-67 Williams Arena
11/24/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
11/27/2023 Arkansas Baptist - H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

