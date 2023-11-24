The Ball State Cardinals (4-1) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UAPB vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

UAPB Stats Insights

The Golden Lions' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

This season, UAPB has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Cardinals are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Lions rank 306th.

The Golden Lions put up an average of 90 points per game, 31.8 more points than the 58.2 the Cardinals give up.

When it scores more than 58.2 points, UAPB is 3-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAPB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UAPB put up more points at home (72.1 per game) than away (63.2) last season.

The Golden Lions gave up 62 points per game at home last season, and 75.3 away.

Beyond the arc, UAPB drained fewer trifectas on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (32.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAPB Upcoming Schedule