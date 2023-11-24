The Ball State Cardinals (4-1) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ball State vs. UAPB matchup.

UAPB vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ball State Moneyline UAPB Moneyline BetMGM Ball State (-9.5) 154.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ball State (-9.5) 153.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UAPB vs. Ball State Betting Trends

UAPB has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Lions have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Ball State has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

Cardinals games have not hit the over yet this season.

