Friday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (4-1) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) at John E. Worthen Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-66 and heavily favors Ball State to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UAPB vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

UAPB vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 86, UAPB 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UAPB vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-19.4)

Ball State (-19.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.6

Ball State's record against the spread this season is 2-1-0, while UAPB's is 1-3-0. The Cardinals have a 0-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Golden Lions have a record of 4-0-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions have a +29 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 90 points per game, 16th in college basketball, and are allowing 85.2 per outing to rank 348th in college basketball.

UAPB records 30.5 rebounds per game (286th in college basketball) while allowing 34.8 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.3 boards per game.

UAPB connects on 11.3 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 41% from deep (18th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.3%.

UAPB has committed 2.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (228th in college basketball) while forcing 15.2 (53rd in college basketball).

