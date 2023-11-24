Friday's game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-1) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2) matching up at Leonard E. Merrell Center has a projected final score of 77-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulsa, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:45 PM ET on November 24.

The Golden Lions are coming off of a 118-51 victory over Texas A&M-Texarkana in their last outing on Saturday.

UAPB vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 77, UAPB 76

Other SWAC Predictions

UAPB Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Lions' -66 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 64.5 points per game (191st in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (238th in college basketball).

With 67.4 points per game in SWAC action, UAPB scored 2.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (64.5 PPG).

The Golden Lions scored 65.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.5 points per contest.

UAPB surrendered 60.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 away from home.

