The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) will meet the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UAPB vs. Ball State Game Information

UAPB Top Players (2022-23)

Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Ball State Top Players (2022-23)

Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

UAPB vs. Ball State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank 64th 76.4 Points Scored 66.9 300th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 117th 32.6 Rebounds 31.4 201st 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.9 112th 163rd 13.2 Assists 12.8 193rd 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 14.9 349th

