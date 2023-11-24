The Ball State Cardinals (4-1) are favored (by 9.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 154.5.

UAPB vs. Ball State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Muncie, Indiana

Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ball State -9.5 154.5

Golden Lions Betting Records & Stats

UAPB has played three games this season that have gone over 154.5 combined points scored.

The average total for UAPB's games this season has been 175.2, 20.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UAPB has covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

UAPB has yet to play a game this season where it is named as the underdog.

The Golden Lions have not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

UAPB has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UAPB vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 0 0% 78.2 168.2 58.2 143.4 144.2 UAPB 3 75% 90 168.2 85.2 143.4 154.8

Additional UAPB Insights & Trends

The Golden Lions' 90 points per game are 31.8 more points than the 58.2 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

UAPB has put together a 1-3 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.

UAPB vs. Ball State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 2-1-0 0-0 0-3-0 UAPB 1-3-0 1-1 4-0-0

UAPB vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ball State UAPB 12-2 Home Record 8-5 6-7 Away Record 2-16 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

