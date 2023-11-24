How to Watch the UAPB vs. Tulsa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-1) take on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It starts at 4:45 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAPB vs. Tulsa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Hurricane's 69.4 points per game last year were only 2.8 more points than the 66.6 the Golden Lions allowed.
- When Tulsa gave up fewer than 64.5 points last season, it went 13-3.
- Last year, the Golden Lions recorded 64.5 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 65.6 the Golden Hurricane allowed.
- UAPB had a 9-3 record last season when scoring more than 65.6 points.
UAPB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 85-74
|Gill Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 86-60
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/18/2023
|Texas A&M-Texarkana
|W 118-51
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
