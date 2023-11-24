The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-1) take on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It starts at 4:45 PM ET.

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. Tulsa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Hurricane's 69.4 points per game last year were only 2.8 more points than the 66.6 the Golden Lions allowed.
  • When Tulsa gave up fewer than 64.5 points last season, it went 13-3.
  • Last year, the Golden Lions recorded 64.5 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 65.6 the Golden Hurricane allowed.
  • UAPB had a 9-3 record last season when scoring more than 65.6 points.

UAPB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Oregon State L 85-74 Gill Coliseum
11/8/2023 @ Oregon L 86-60 Matthew Knight Arena
11/18/2023 Texas A&M-Texarkana W 118-51 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/24/2023 Tulsa - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Mississippi State - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Clemson - Leonard E. Merrell Center

