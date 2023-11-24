The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-1) take on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It starts at 4:45 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

UAPB vs. Tulsa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Hurricane's 69.4 points per game last year were only 2.8 more points than the 66.6 the Golden Lions allowed.

When Tulsa gave up fewer than 64.5 points last season, it went 13-3.

Last year, the Golden Lions recorded 64.5 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 65.6 the Golden Hurricane allowed.

UAPB had a 9-3 record last season when scoring more than 65.6 points.

UAPB Schedule