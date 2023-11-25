Arkansas vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-0) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Marquette. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 25.
The Razorbacks head into this contest on the heels of a 65-62 win against Wisconsin on Friday.
Arkansas vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
Arkansas vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 72, Arkansas 69
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- When the Razorbacks beat the Wisconsin Badgers, the No. 58 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 65-62 on November 24, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- Arkansas has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, the Golden Eagles have zero wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 125th-most in the country.
Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 58) on November 24
- 82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 99) on November 10
- 81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 118) on November 7
- 81-67 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 139) on November 20
- 82-67 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 176) on November 17
Arkansas Leaders
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 9.8 PTS, 11.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 38.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Taliah Scott: 23.5 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)
- Makayla Daniels: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Samara Spencer: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Maryam Dauda: 8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game (posting 78.0 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and giving up 64.5 per contest, 199th in college basketball) and have a +81 scoring differential.
