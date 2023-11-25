Saturday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-0) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Marquette. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Razorbacks head into this contest on the heels of a 65-62 win against Wisconsin on Friday.

Arkansas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Arkansas vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 72, Arkansas 69

Other SEC Predictions

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

When the Razorbacks beat the Wisconsin Badgers, the No. 58 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 65-62 on November 24, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Arkansas has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Golden Eagles have zero wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 125th-most in the country.

Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 58) on November 24

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 99) on November 10

81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 118) on November 7

81-67 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 139) on November 20

82-67 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 176) on November 17

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 9.8 PTS, 11.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 38.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

9.8 PTS, 11.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 38.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Taliah Scott: 23.5 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)

23.5 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40) Makayla Daniels: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Samara Spencer: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Maryam Dauda: 8.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game (posting 78.0 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and giving up 64.5 per contest, 199th in college basketball) and have a +81 scoring differential.

