According to our computer projections, the Arkansas State Red Wolves will beat the Marshall Thundering Herd when the two teams play at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas State (+1.5) Over (52.5) Arkansas State 29, Marshall 27

Week 13 Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Wolves have a 47.6% chance to win.

So far this season, the Red Wolves have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 1.5 points or more, the Red Wolves have a 5-4 record against the spread.

The Red Wolves have gone over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

The average over/under for Arkansas State games this season is 2.5 more points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The Thundering Herd have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread three times in 10 games.

Marshall has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Thundering Herd have seen five of its 10 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 3.8 higher than the average total in Marshall games this season.

Red Wolves vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marshall 22.2 28.8 26.6 24.4 18.5 32.5 Arkansas State 28.4 30.8 34.8 26 20.6 36.6

