The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-4) will visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup.

Arkansas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Arkansas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas State (-6.5) 158.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas State (-6.5) 158.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends

Arkansas State has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Red Wolves games have gone over the point total.

UT Rio Grande Valley has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Vaqueros games have gone over the point total twice this season.

