Saturday's game between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-4) at Acrisure Arena has a projected final score of 83-75 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arkansas State squad securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arkansas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Arkansas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 83, UT Rio Grande Valley 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas State (-7.8)

Arkansas State (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 157.7

Arkansas State has a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to UT Rio Grande Valley, who is 1-2-0 ATS. The Red Wolves have hit the over in two games, while Vaqueros games have gone over two times.

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves are being outscored by 9.8 points per game with a -49 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (164th in college basketball) and give up 86.2 per contest (354th in college basketball).

Arkansas State records 35.2 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 34 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

Arkansas State connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (72nd in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc (189th in college basketball). It is making 4.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 4.6 per game while shooting 36.5%.

The Red Wolves rank 237th in college basketball by averaging 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 342nd in college basketball, allowing 103.3 points per 100 possessions.

Arkansas State has lost the turnover battle by five turnovers per game, committing 14 (296th in college basketball action) while forcing nine (342nd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.