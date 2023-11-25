The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) host a Sun Belt showdown against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall ranks 96th in total offense (345.7 yards per game) and 74th in total defense (383 yards allowed per game) this season. Arkansas State is generating 28.4 points per game on offense this season (61st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 30.8 points per contest (105th-ranked) on defense.

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Arkansas State Marshall 381.9 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.7 (102nd) 441.2 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383 (66th) 162.1 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.4 (105th) 219.8 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.4 (65th) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 26 (132nd) 12 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (104th)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor leads Arkansas State with 2,030 yards on 131-of-217 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 340 rushing yards (30.9 ypg) on 100 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Quez Cross has run the ball 109 times for 661 yards, with six touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has compiled 556 yards on 121 carries with six touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson has registered 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 610 (55.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has six touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has put up a 511-yard season so far. He's caught 26 passes on 60 targets.

Jeff Foreman's 39 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 407 yards and four touchdowns.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 1,948 yards (177.1 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 176 rushing yards on 102 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali has 987 rushing yards on 189 carries with 14 touchdowns. He's also added 26 catches for 205 yards (18.6 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Ethan Payne has racked up 188 yards on 53 carries.

DeMarcus Harris' leads his squad with 396 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 catches (out of 31 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Caleb Coombs has reeled in 39 passes while averaging 28.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jayden Harrison has compiled 21 catches for 255 yards, an average of 23.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

