Arkansas State vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd are favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Marshall vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arkansas State vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Huntington, West Virginia
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Arkansas State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marshall Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marshall (-2.5)
|53.5
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Marshall (-2.5)
|53.5
|-137
|+114
Arkansas State vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- Arkansas State is 7-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Red Wolves are 5-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Marshall has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
