A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd are favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Marshall vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Marshall (-2.5) 53.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Marshall (-2.5) 53.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Arkansas State is 7-4-0 ATS this year.

The Red Wolves are 5-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Marshall has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

