Oddsmakers expect a competitive game when the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is favored by 2.5 points. This game has an over/under of 53.5 points.

Marshall ranks 95th in total offense (345.7 yards per game) and 77th in total defense (383 yards allowed per game) this year. Arkansas State ranks 62nd in the FBS with 28.4 points per game on offense, and it ranks 105th with 30.8 points surrendered per game on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas State vs. Marshall Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Marshall vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Marshall -2.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -130 +110

Looking to place a bet on Arkansas State vs. Marshall? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Arkansas State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Red Wolves are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 405 yards per game (-37-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 403.3 (94th-ranked).

The Red Wolves are sixth-best in college football in points scored for the past three games (42.7 per game) and 103rd in points conceded (23).

In its past three games, Arkansas State has thrown for 192 yards per game (-24-worst in the nation), and given up 258 in the air (-73-worst).

The Red Wolves are accumulating 213 rushing yards per game in their past three games (36th in college football), and giving up 145.3 per game (12th-worst).

The Red Wolves have covered the spread in their last three games, and went 1-2 overall.

In Arkansas State's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves are 5-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in five of Arkansas State's 11 games with a set total.

This season, Arkansas State has been the underdog 10 times and won five of those games.

Arkansas State is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Bet on Arkansas State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor leads Arkansas State with 2,030 yards on 131-of-217 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 340 rushing yards (30.9 ypg) on 100 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Quez Cross has rushed for 661 yards on 109 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Zak Wallace has been given 121 carries and totaled 556 yards with six touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson has hauled in 610 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Corey Rucker has 26 receptions (on 60 targets) for a total of 511 yards (46.5 yards per game) this year.

Jeff Foreman's 39 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 407 yards and four touchdowns.

Keyron Crawford has 4.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL and 34 tackles.

Arkansas State's tackle leader, Trevian Thomas, has 57 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Eddie Smith has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 18 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.