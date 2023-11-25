The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-4) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is 158.5.

Arkansas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas State -6.5 158.5

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 158.5 points in three of four games this season.

The average total in Arkansas State's contests this year is 162.6, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Red Wolves are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas State won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Red Wolves have played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Arkansas State.

Arkansas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas State 3 75% 76.4 152.9 86.2 167.2 157.5 UT Rio Grande Valley 1 33.3% 76.5 152.9 81 167.2 157.2

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

The Red Wolves put up only 4.6 fewer points per game (76.4) than the Vaqueros give up (81).

Arkansas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas State 2-2-0 1-0 2-2-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 1-2-0 1-1 2-1-0

Arkansas State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas State UT Rio Grande Valley 10-8 Home Record 12-6 2-11 Away Record 3-10 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 58.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

