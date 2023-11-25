Arkansas vs. Marquette November 25 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) will play the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Arkansas vs. Marquette Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Arkansas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Mackenzie Hare: 17.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Liza Karlen: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rose Nkumu: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK
- Jordan King: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frannie Hottinger: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marquette Players to Watch
- Hare: 17.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Karlen: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nkumu: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK
- King: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hottinger: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.