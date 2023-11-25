How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-5) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) at 3:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 39.6% from the field, 8.4% lower than the 48% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- The Bears are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 286th.
- The Bears score 8.8 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Eagles allow (77.6).
- Central Arkansas is 1-1 when it scores more than 77.6 points.
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Central Arkansas averaged 76.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.1.
- At home, the Bears gave up 77 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than they allowed away (86.1).
- Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas knocked down fewer treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (32.8%) too.
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 75-71
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|L 70-68
|Show Me Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 100-56
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Farris Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
