The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-5) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) at 3:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 39.6% from the field, 8.4% lower than the 48% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

The Bears are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 286th.

The Bears score 8.8 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Eagles allow (77.6).

Central Arkansas is 1-1 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Central Arkansas averaged 76.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.1.

At home, the Bears gave up 77 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than they allowed away (86.1).

Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas knocked down fewer treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (32.8%) too.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule