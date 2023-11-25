The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-5) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) at 3:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 39.6% from the field, 8.4% lower than the 48% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Bears are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 286th.
  • The Bears score 8.8 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Eagles allow (77.6).
  • Central Arkansas is 1-1 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Central Arkansas averaged 76.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.1.
  • At home, the Bears gave up 77 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than they allowed away (86.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas knocked down fewer treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (32.8%) too.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 75-71 Memorial Gymnasium
11/20/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State L 70-68 Show Me Center
11/22/2023 @ Kansas State L 100-56 Bramlage Coliseum
11/25/2023 Eastern Michigan - Farris Center
11/26/2023 New Orleans - Farris Center
11/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion

