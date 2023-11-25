Saturday's game features the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-5) clashing at Farris Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 73-71 win for Eastern Michigan according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:45 PM ET on November 25.

The game has no line set.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 73, Central Arkansas 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Michigan (-1.7)

Eastern Michigan (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Both Central Arkansas and Eastern Michigan are 3-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of two out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Eagles' games have gone over.

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Bears average 68.8 points per game (278th in college basketball) while allowing 73.2 per outing (236th in college basketball). They have a -26 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

Central Arkansas comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It is grabbing 33.8 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.2 per contest.

Central Arkansas knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball) at a 30.3% rate (254th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 per outing its opponents make while shooting 31.1% from deep.

The Bears put up 83.9 points per 100 possessions (317th in college basketball), while allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions (199th in college basketball).

Central Arkansas has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.0 turnovers per game, committing 12.2 (191st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.2 (80th in college basketball).

