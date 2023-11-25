Saturday's contest at Hamilton Gymnasium has the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-2) taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack (3-2) at 1:00 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 70-61 win for Central Arkansas.

In their last game on Friday, the Sugar Bears claimed a 90-84 win over Denver.

Central Arkansas vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Central Arkansas vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 70, Nevada 61

Other ASUN Predictions

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Wolf Pack have tied for the 124th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (zero), but also have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses (one).

Central Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

90-84 on the road over Denver (No. 198) on November 24

56-45 at home over UT Martin (No. 227) on November 14

Central Arkansas Leaders

Jade Upshaw: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.0 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (14-for-24)

13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.0 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (14-for-24) Leah Mafua: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Randrea Wright: 12.6 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

12.6 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Bree Stephens: 6.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

6.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Kinley Fisher: 11.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Sugar Bears put up 72.0 points per game (109th in college basketball) while allowing 60.0 per contest (118th in college basketball). They have a +60 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.0 points per game.

