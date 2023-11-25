Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) will meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 5:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Central Arkansas Rank
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|148th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|359th
|81.5
|Points Allowed
|80.8
|357th
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|27.8
|349th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|9.6
|358th
|291st
|13.0
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
