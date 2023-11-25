The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) will meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 5:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Central Arkansas Rank Central Arkansas AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank
148th 72.9 Points Scored 72.2 162nd
359th 81.5 Points Allowed 80.8 357th
163rd 32.0 Rebounds 27.8 349th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd
60th 8.5 3pt Made 6.2 299th
230th 12.4 Assists 9.6 358th
291st 13.0 Turnovers 11.1 104th

