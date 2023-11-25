The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-5) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The matchup airs at 3:45 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 149.5 in the matchup.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Michigan -2.5 149.5

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points twice this season.

Central Arkansas has had an average of 142 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Central Arkansas is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Central Arkansas has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Bears have been at least a +110 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Central Arkansas has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Michigan 1 20% 65.4 134.2 77.6 150.8 144.3 Central Arkansas 2 40% 68.8 134.2 73.2 150.8 152.5

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears' 68.8 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 77.6 the Eagles allow.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Michigan 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0 Central Arkansas 3-2-0 3-2 2-3-0

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Michigan Central Arkansas 6-7 Home Record 6-8 2-13 Away Record 2-13 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

