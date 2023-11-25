How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 25
Today's Eredivisie schedule has lots in store. Among those games is Feyenoord Rotterdam playing Excelsior Rotterdam.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Eredivisie today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch Excelsior Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Rotterdam
Feyenoord Rotterdam journeys to match up with Excelsior Rotterdam at Van Donge & De Roo Stadion in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-475)
- Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+1000)
- Draw: (+650)
Watch SC Heerenveen vs Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard is on the road to match up with SC Heerenveen at Abe Lenstra Stadion in Heerenveen.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SC Heerenveen (+105)
- Underdog: Fortuna Sittard (+255)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch FC Twente Enschede vs PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven journeys to take on FC Twente Enschede at Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (+100)
- Underdog: FC Twente Enschede (+250)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch PEC Zwolle vs RKC Waalwijk
RKC Waalwijk travels to match up with PEC Zwolle at Mac3Park Stadion in Zwolle.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: PEC Zwolle (-125)
- Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+320)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch Ajax vs Vitesse Arnhem
Vitesse Arnhem journeys to face Ajax at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Ajax (-320)
- Underdog: Vitesse Arnhem (+700)
- Draw: (+500)
