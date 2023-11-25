Saturday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) and the Little Rock Trojans (0-4) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-45 and heavily favors Ole Miss to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Trojans dropped their most recent outing 63-39 against Alabama on Sunday.

Little Rock vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

Little Rock vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 72, Little Rock 45

Little Rock Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans' +35 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 52.6 points per game (351st in college basketball) while allowing 51.5 per outing (third in college basketball).

Little Rock averaged 4.1 more points in OVC action (56.7) than overall (52.6).

At home, the Trojans averaged 55.3 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 50.7.

At home, Little Rock conceded 51.2 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than it allowed away (52.8).

