The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Little Rock Stats Insights

  • The Trojans' 41% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have given up to their opponents (34.5%).
  • This season, Little Rock has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 34.5% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Hurricane sit at 31st.
  • The Trojans average 18.9 more points per game (80.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow (61.5).
  • Little Rock is 1-4 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Little Rock put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than away (73.2) last season.
  • At home, the Trojans conceded 73.2 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.9).
  • At home, Little Rock knocked down 6.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.6). Little Rock's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (29.7%).

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Northern Illinois L 98-93 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/19/2023 @ Georgia State L 88-77 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/22/2023 Georgia State L 93-90 Jack Stephens Center
11/25/2023 Tulsa - Jack Stephens Center
11/28/2023 Ball State - Jack Stephens Center
12/1/2023 Arkansas State - Jack Stephens Center

