How to Watch Little Rock vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Tennessee State vs SE Louisiana (11:00 AM ET | November 25)
- Detroit Mercy vs SIU-Edwardsville (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Evansville vs Southeast Missouri State (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
Little Rock Stats Insights
- The Trojans' 41% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have given up to their opponents (34.5%).
- This season, Little Rock has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 34.5% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Hurricane sit at 31st.
- The Trojans average 18.9 more points per game (80.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow (61.5).
- Little Rock is 1-4 when it scores more than 61.5 points.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Little Rock put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than away (73.2) last season.
- At home, the Trojans conceded 73.2 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.9).
- At home, Little Rock knocked down 6.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.6). Little Rock's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (29.7%).
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 98-93
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Georgia State
|L 88-77
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|Georgia State
|L 93-90
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/25/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/28/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/1/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
