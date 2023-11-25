The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans' 41% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have given up to their opponents (34.5%).

This season, Little Rock has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 34.5% from the field.

The Trojans are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Hurricane sit at 31st.

The Trojans average 18.9 more points per game (80.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow (61.5).

Little Rock is 1-4 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Little Rock put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than away (73.2) last season.

At home, the Trojans conceded 73.2 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.9).

At home, Little Rock knocked down 6.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.6). Little Rock's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (29.7%).

