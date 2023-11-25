The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tulsa vs. Little Rock matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulsa Moneyline Little Rock Moneyline BetMGM Tulsa (-4.5) 158.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulsa (-4.5) 158.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Betting Trends (2022-23)

Little Rock went 15-11-0 ATS last year.

The Trojans had an ATS record of 9-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last year.

Tulsa put together a 6-22-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Golden Hurricane games.

