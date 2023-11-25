Saturday's contest that pits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-0) against the Little Rock Trojans (1-4) at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 79-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulsa, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on November 25.

The matchup has no set line.

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Little Rock vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 79, Little Rock 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulsa (-4.0)

Tulsa (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.7

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans average 80.4 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 86.2 per outing (353rd in college basketball). They have a -29 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

Little Rock ranks 308th in college basketball at 29.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.4 its opponents average.

Little Rock makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball) while shooting 25.2% from deep (343rd in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game while shooting 40.0%.

The Trojans rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 363rd in college basketball, allowing 119.4 points per 100 possessions.

Little Rock forces 9.2 turnovers per game (338th in college basketball) while committing 10.2 (73rd in college basketball action).

